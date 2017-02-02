Old Town Restaurant Hosts Harry Potter Party

Governor’s Restaurant in Old Town hosted a Potter party tonight, collecting books for literacy volunteers.

The party included Harry Potter themed food and drinks.

Folks could get their pictures taken at Potter-themed photo booths or listen to harry potter books being read.

Gently used books as well as money were collected to benefit Literacy Volunteers of Bangor.

“Well Harry Potter is a great book series. it’s good for young and old. kids love it, adults love it. so it’s a good book series for when you want to promote literacy and reading to kind of bring everybody together,” said Governor’s general manager Aaron Harburger.

The folks from The Briar Patch children’s bookstore in Bangor were on hand as well.

By the way, Governor’s has a free book swap outside available the restaurant to help promote literacy every day.