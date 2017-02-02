Not Your Typical Tire Shop

This building on Wilson street in brewer is not your typical tire shop.

behind the doors, you can find a lot of commotion.

but not just in the garage.

“my office turned from an office into a daycare, so it’s nice to be able to go out back and get a little breather with them.”

meet David Matson and Cassandra Carroll.

most customers know them as the owners of twin city tire, but to sons Alex and Maddox, they’re just mom and dad.

together, the couple is running a tire shop and raising a family.

“we just sat down one day and decided that this was probably the best thing for the business and us personally for me to come here and help out.”

Matson started the company in 2013.

for years, he dreamed of having his own business, but he knew he couldn’t do it alone.

“people sometimes joke with us about how they can’t imagine working with their other half or you guys must be at each other’s throats. we really aren’t. we get along great actually.”

four years later, the couple has found success with their business and their family, but for them, those two things go hand in hand.

“my friends and family are actually the ones that got this all rolling, so they had a lot of faith in me when i said i’m going to quit my job and open my own shop.”

faith and dedication to each other is what keeps the couple going.

and the employees they have working alongside them makes it all worth it.

“we treat our employees like family and i expect a lot from them and they give me a lot back in return. we have a great group of guys and gals that work for us.”

Alyssa Thurlow, WABI TV5, Brewer