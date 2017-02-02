New Air Tests Conducted for Evidence of Mold at Manchester Elementary School

Some dusty classrooms but no unusual levels of mold.

Those are the results of more air quality tests at Manchester Elementary School.

Administrators shared that information with parents Tuesday.

The school’s been dealing with the issue since October when mold was first detected.

It wasn’t tested, though, until students started getting sick.

At that time experts confirmed there was mold in the building’s basement, which was cleaned up.

Last week school officials said water damage was recently found in the stage area of the building, but there was no mold.

The company that tested the area recommended that spot be closed immediately.

It’ll be cleaned up during school vacation week.

The rest of the school was tested for mold Monday.

We understand those results could be available next week.