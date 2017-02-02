Mix of Sun & Clouds Today, Colder Friday and Saturday

From the WABI-TV5 & CW Forecast Center:

Our Thursday will feature a mix of sun and clouds across Maine, with some scattered snow showers possible mainly over northern parts of the state as an arctic cold front slips south through the state. Temps ahead of the cold front will run a couple of degrees above normal today as highs range from the low 20s north to the low 30s south. Temps Friday will be noticeably cooler than today as highs hold in the low teens north to mid 20s along the coastline. A secondary cold front will bring a few flurries to the Pine Tree State later Friday followed by a shot of arctic air for the weekend. Weak arctic high pressure building south out of central Canada will bring generally fair but cold conditions to New England Saturday. A storm Saturday over the middle of the country will move east and likely bring some light snow to our region later Sunday into Monday morning, but at this time it appears the storm won’t intensify until it is located well off to our northeast.

Today: Mix of sun and clouds with a few scattered snow showers and flurries possible. High temps in the 20s to near freezing from north to south.

Friday: Partly cloudy, scattered snow showers and cold, with high temps in the teens north to low to mid 20s south

Saturday: Partly sunny and cold with high temps in the mid single numbers north and teens south.

Sunday: Sun to increasing clouds, with possible light snow towards evening and high temps in the teens north and low to mid 20s south.

Monday: Early light snow ending then partly sunny, with high temps in the upper teens north and 20s to near 30 south.



Chris Ewing

WABI-TV5 & CW Meteorologist