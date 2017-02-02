WATCH LIVE

Maine Heating Prices Continue To Hold Steady

Feb 2, 20175:16 PM EST
Associated Press, Local News

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Governor’s Energy Office says the price of heating oil in Maine is unchanged from two weeks ago.

The statewide average cash price for No. 2 heating oil was $2.28 per gallon this week, the same as it was in mid-January.

The statewide price of kerosene went down a penny, to $2.80. Propane prices have crept up 7 cents and are now to $2.53 per gallon.

The state found the highest heating oil price was $2.60, while the lowest price was $2. Those are the same highs and lows as mid-January. Northern Maine had a higher average at $2.37 per gallon.

The figures reflect a Jan. 30 survey.

