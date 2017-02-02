Maine Attorney General: Drug Overdoses Killed One Person a Day in 2016

More than one person a day died of a drug overdose in Maine last year. 378 deaths in total.

That’s according to the Attorney General’s Office.

In a recent report, we’re told opioids remain the leading factor, with 313 deaths due to pharmaceutical or non-pharmaceutical drugs.

Fentanyl caused 195 deaths, a 127% increase over the previous year.

And heroin caused 123 deaths, a 15% increase over 2015.