Lake George 25th Winter Carnival/Fishing Derby

Folks gathering at Lake George in Canaan this Saturday for the 25th annual winter carnival.

There will be an ice fishing derby, box sled derby, a chili cook off among other family-themed activities.

This is a fundraiser for Lake George Regional Park.

It’s 10-dollars to enter the ice fishing derby. winning fish will be measured by length at three Saturday afternoon.

Folks can enjoy s’mores by the fire as well as ice sculpture.

For more information, check out Lake George Regional Park on Facebook.