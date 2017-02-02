Investigators: Waterville Apartment Building Fire Started on Second Floor

Fire officials tell us a firefighter who was hurt when an apartment house in Waterville went up in flames yesterday morning is doing better.

That firefighter suffered a shoulder injury when part of a ceiling fell on him.

Three other firefighters and seven people were also taken to the hospital.

We’re told one person was transferred to a Massachusetts hospital because of asthma issues caused by smoke inhalation.

Officials say the fire seems to have started on the second floor.

The cause hasn’t been determined.