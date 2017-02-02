Investigators: Waterville Apartment Building Fire Started on Second Floor 

Fire officials tell us a firefighter who was hurt when an apartment house in Waterville went up in flames yesterday morning is doing better.
That firefighter suffered a shoulder injury when part of a ceiling fell on him.
Three other firefighters and seven people were also taken to the hospital.
We’re told one person was transferred to a Massachusetts hospital because of asthma issues caused by smoke inhalation.
Officials say the fire seems to have started on the second floor.
The cause hasn’t been determined.