Hermon Kids Donate Their Change

Children from hermon donated their change for a good cause this week.

Pre-K students stopped by Danforth’s Downhome Supermarket with 4 large buckets of pennies and a few dollar bills.

It’s part of the forty-fourth annual Dysart’s Snowmobile Ride to Benefit Pine Tree Camp.

Teachers say the kids had a little extra motivation to donate.

“It was a little bit of a competition between the two classes, but the real motivation was just to help other children get to camp,” says teacher Cathy Thompson.

“I think it helps them see outside of themselves that there are other people out there that they can help,” says Susan McGown, another teacher.

The ride is Saturday from Levant to Newport.

Mother Nature hasn’t fully cooperated, so the ride will get some help from a convoy of flatbed trailer trucks.