Gardiner’s Johnson Hall Receives $75K Grant for Renovations

The Johnson Hall Performing Arts Center in Gardiner received a $75,000 grant to help renovate its opera house.

At 150 years old, it’s the oldest operating opera house in Maine.

The grant money comes from Jane’s Trust Foundation.

It will help renovate the second floor into a lobby and the third floor into a 400-seat theater.

The project is expected to be completed in 2019.