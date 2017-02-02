Fort Kent Man Charged with Impersonating A State Trooper

A Fort Kent man is charged with impersonating a public servant.

According to State Police, 20 year old Cejay Levesque posted on his Facebook page that he was a Maine State Police Trooper with a K-9. He also allegedly posted pictures giving the impression he was a trooper.

Levesque claimed he attended the Maine Criminal Justice Academy and was a former employee of the Aroostook County Sheriff’s office.

state police confirmed none of that was true.

levesque was summonsed to appear in court next month.