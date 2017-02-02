Fans Of Ranked-choice Voting Slam Attempt At Court Review

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Proponents of the ranked choice style of voting in Maine say an attempted legal challenge of their state’s adoption of the voting method should be thrown out.

Maine voters approved of ranked choice voting in a referendum in November. The voting method lets voters rank their preferred candidates in an election, allowing for an “instant runoff” of top vote-getters in a multi-candidate contest.

Maine Public (http://bit.ly/2kZYqwV) reports a request by Republican Senate President Michael Thibodeau about ranked choice voting appears on Thursday’s legislative calendar. It asks the Maine Supreme Judicial Court to rule whether the ranked choice system satisfies requirements of the state constitution.

Kyle Bailey of the Committee for Ranked Choice Voting calls the move a “last ditch effort” to delay implementation of a system approved by voters.