Dirigo Dug Sees His Shadow

Dirigo Dug, the resident groundhog at Dirigo Pines Retirement Community in Orono, emerged from his tent today.

This is the 7th year residents at Dirigo Pines have relied on Dirigo Dug’s predictions.

Emily Tadlock spoke with Dirigo Dug, who doesn’t speak English, and says there will be 6 more weeks of winter.

The Resident Mayor says, “If I was younger, I’d ski in it, but now I just like to look at the snow.”

Many of the residents weren’t too happy with the prediction.