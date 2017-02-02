Dept. of Education Launches ‘Read to ME’ Social Media Challenge

Maine’s First Lady helped kick-off the Department of Education’s Read to ME challenge in Augusta today.

It challenges adults to read to kids out loud for 15 minutes. They’re asking that you take a photo of that reading and post it to social media to challenge others to do the same.

It’s designed to promote childhood literacy. To launch the campaign, Mrs. LePage read to military children and their parents at the Blaine House.

“The Read to ME challenge is a fun and easy way to bring awareness to the importance of reading out loud to children of all ages. So I would like to thank the Dept of Education for issuing this challenge,” said First Lady LePage.

The challenge runs all month long leading up to Read Across America Day on March 2nd.