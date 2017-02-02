Colder Temperatures On The Way

From the TV 5 Forecast Center:

A cold front will move through the state this afternoon and will be the leading edge of colder air that is forecast to move in for Friday and Saturday. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds today with scattered snow showers possible as the front moves through. Temperatures ahead of the front will be seasonable today with highs warming into the 20s and low 30s after a very cold start this morning. Skies will be clear to partly cloudy tonight with lows mainly in the single numbers to around 10° above zero although some northern locales could see their temps drop a bit below 0°.

A disturbance is forecast to move through the area later Friday giving us another chance for a few snow showers. Temperatures will be in the teens and low 20s for highs Friday afternoon. Even colder air will move in behind Friday’s disturbance, making for colder weather to start the weekend with temperatures mainly in the teens on Saturday. Low pressure is forecast to approach the area Sunday giving us a good chance for snow showers and possibly some steadier light snow Sunday night into Monday morning. Temperatures will be a bit better Sunday with highs in the upper teens to mid-20s.

Rest of Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Scattered snow showers possible. Highs between 23°-34°, warmest along the coast. West/northwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy. Cold with lows between 0°-11°. West wind 5-10 MPH.

Friday: Variably cloudy and colder with a few scattered snow showers possible. Highs between 15°-25°. West wind 5-10 MPH.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Cold with highs between 11°-21°.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with snow showers likely, steadier light snow possible later in the day and at night. Highs in the upper teens to mid-20s.

Monday: Morning snow showers then variably cloudy. Highs in the 20s to around 30°.

Todd Simcox

Meteorologist

WABI TV 5 & The CW