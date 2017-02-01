Wear Red Lady’s Night

Jessica Richards a Health Educator at Bucksport Regional Health Center is here to talk about their upcoming Wear Red Lady’s Night.

The health center is celebrating the annual American Heart Associations National Wear Red day by inviting everyone on Friday, February 3rd from 5 pm to 7 pm.

At the night of the event those wearing red will get a coupon for buy one get one appetizers at the Verona Wine and Design tapas bar.

There will be makeovers and massages.

Attendees can learn about their risk for heart diseases with blood pressure, BMI, blood glucose and more testing.

Ladies can also enjoy healthy shakes and learn Zumba and yoga.

There will also be raffle prizes for those who attend wearing red.

For more information on the event you can call 469-7371 or got to bucksportrhc.org