Waterville Apartment Building Fire Injures 11 People, Including 4 Firefighters

Eleven people, including four firefighters, were injured in an early morning blaze in Waterville.

Two stories of a multi-unit apartment house went up in flames requiring more than 40 firefighters to work the scene.

“It was a house that the smoke detectors were taken down, batteries weren’t in them. Luckily somebody noticed it,” said Captain Gromek.

A half dozen neighbors and an occupant called for emergency crews to respond to the Summer Street apartment building around 5:30 Wednesday morning. At that time, the second floor was engulfed in flames.

“But it didn’t take long before we had fire up on the third floor so, with the volume of fire that was up there, we had to pull the firefighters out and we started hitting from the outside,” said David LaFountain, Waterville’s Fire Chief.

Seven occupants were taken to the hospital – two we’re told have serious smoke inhalation issues.

“Two of them were on the roof and had to be picked off by the tower trucks by ladders,” said Chief LaFountain.

A dog was reported to have died in the blaze, but fire crews did manage to rescue another dog. Four Waterville firefighters were injured fighting the flames.

“Three that have just minor injuries, bumps and bruises, and one that went to the hospital with a dislocated shoulder. There was a collapse on the second floor ceiling that he was trapped under for a minute. Thankfully we had Skowhegan here with a crew of firefighters that were specifically here for what we call a Rapid Intervention Team to go in and rescue if we had a situation, and we did. They were here and ready to go so the rescue was completed in a timely manner,” said John Gromek, Captain with Waterville FD.

The fire marshal’s office is looking for the cause.