UPDATE: Apartment House Blaze in Waterville, 4 Firefighters and 7 Residents Hurt

Seven people living in a Waterville apartment and four firefighters were injured in a fire.

Emergency crews responding to the apartment house just after 5 this morning.

It was initially reported there was a person trapped on the second floor.

Two people escaped onto the roof and needed to be rescued by crews with ladders.

One of the firefighter’s suffered a shoulder injury when part of the ceiling came down on him.

One resident has been transferred to a Massachusetts hospital…the severity of that person’s injuries is unknown.

We’re told the blaze likely started on the second floor…

“But it didn’t take long before we had fire on the third floor so, with the volume of fire that was up there, we had to pull the firefighters out and we started hitting it from the outside,” said David LaFountain, Waterville’s Fire Chief.

The Fire Marshal’s Office has been to the scene but there is concern that if the structure continues to collapse, they might not have access to determine a cause.