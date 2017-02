UMaine Football Signs Strong Class With a few Mainers Staying in Their Home State

UMaine football added 15 high school seniors to the roster today. They will be joined by three transfers for next season.

On the list of signees today are two guys from southern Maine. Michael Laverriere from Thornton Academy.

He is the reigning Fitzpatrick Award winner.

Another Mainer is Raffaele Salamone a lineman from Portland.

Brewer’s Trey Wood is also said to be a recruited walk on with the Black Bears.