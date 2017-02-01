UMaine Career Fair Draws More Than 150 Companies

A stepping stone into the real world for college students.

More than 150 companies landed in Orono Wednesday for a career fair at the University of Maine.

It was open to students of all majors, many company employees who were there today are UMaine alumni.

The director of the Career Center says it’s common for employers to hire students after the fair.

“They feel like they’re really prepared. They present themselves well. And one employer said to me, ‘They come here because they mean business. They’re really looking to make something happen in their lives and they’re not just walking around. They’re really making an effort to be very professional,'” said Crisanne Blackie, the UMaine Career Center Director.

Even after the career fair, students can download an app to identify their top companies.

The app is called “Careers by Simplicity.”