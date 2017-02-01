Sullivan Man Sentenced for Arson at Bird Sanctuary in Ellsworth

A man from Sullivan is going to prison for three years for setting fire to part of a bird sanctuary in Ellsworth.

33-year-old Christopher Kidder pleaded guilty Tuesday to arson, burglary and aggravated assault.

Authorities say he started a fire in March of 2014 that damaged the museum at the Birdsacre-Stanwood Wildlife Sanctuary.

He was arrested more than a year after the fire.

The building on High Street was the homestead of the sanctuary’s founder.

A firefighter was injured when he fell through a floor trying to put out the flames.

That’s why Kidder was charged with assault.

The building continues to be restored.