State Police Looking for Suspects Dressed in Camo during Palmyra Home Invasion

State police are looking for two men accused of breaking into a home in Palmyra over the weekend, then attacking and robbing the man who lived there.

The suspects were reportedly dressed in camouflage.

The Morning Sentinel reports the home invasion happened about 7 p.m. Saturday on Warren Hill Road.

The men are accused of making off with cash and prescription drugs.

The newspaper reports the man was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

He’s since been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police in Augusta at 624-7076.