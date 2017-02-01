Six People Escape Apartment House Blaze in Waterville

Six people were taken to the hospital after escaping a fire in Waterville this morning.

Emergency crews responded to a multi-unit apartment house just after 5 o’clock.

It was reported that there was a person trapped on the second floor. At this time, all tenants are believed to have escaped safely.

Two people were on the roof and needed to be rescued by crews with ladders.

While the cause is unknown, we’re told the blaze likely started on the second floor.

“But it didn’t take long before we had fire on the third floor so, with the volume of fire that was up there, we had to pull the firefighters out and we started hitting it from the outside,” said David LaFountain, Waterville’s Fire Chief.

The fire marshal will be investigating.