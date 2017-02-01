Senator Collins Opposes Education Secretary Choice

Senator Susan Collins joined Senator Angus King in opposing the nomination of Betsy DeVos as Educatuion Secretary.

Both Collins and Alaska Republican Lisa Murkowski came out against the selection Wednesday.

Collins sited DeVos’s focus on charter and private schools among her reasons for dissention.

“Her concentration on charter schools and values, however, raises the question about whether or not she fully appreciates that the Secretary of Education’s primary focus must be on helping states and communities, parents, teachers, school board administrators, school board members and administrators strengthen our public schools” said Collins.

DeVos would end up with a 50-50 vote in the Senate if all other Republican senators support her and all Democrats oppose her.

In that case it would be up to Vice President Mike Pence to break the tie.