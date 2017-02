Sen. Collins To Vote Against Trump’s Nomination of Besty DeVos

Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins said she will vote against President Donald Trump’s nomination of Betsy DeVos as education secretary.

Collins said on the Senate floor Wednesday afternoon that she will vote to end debate over DeVos’ nomination, but said she would not vote to confirm her.

Maine Independent Sen. Angus King said last week that he would vote against DeVos.

Collins is the first Republican to announce opposition to DeVos’ nomination.