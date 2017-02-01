Public Weighs in on Proposed Switch to Atlantic Standard Time

There was a public hearing in Augusta today on a bill that would place Maine in the Atlantic time zone.

Currently, our state is on Eastern Standard Time for about four months of the year in fall through winter.

The other months of the year, we switch to Eastern Daylight Time, which is the same as Atlantic Standard Time.

Folks in support of the bill discussed the advantages of more daylight, including health benefits. But the CEO of the Maine Association of Broadcasters is against the bill.

“Quite simply put a shift to Atlantic time would cause utter chaos for our industry, utter chaos. I put this out to my members a couple weeks ago and said, ‘What do you think of this?’ and my inbox blew up. The networks and syndicators will not shift programming times to accommodate Maine,” said Suzanne Goucher, President & CEO of the Maine Association of Broadcasters.

“For many, this twice yearly disruption causes anxiety compounded by one’s natural circadian rhythm. Reverting to Eastern Standard Time in the winter when we already have a lack of daylight hours also adds to the symptoms to those that suffer from seasonal affective disorder,” said Rep. Kathleen Dillingham, (R) sponsor of the bill.

Supporters of the move to Atlantic time say it could increase economic opportunities as well as reduce energy consumption.