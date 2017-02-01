Public Meeting for Outdoor Recreation Center Near National Monument

You might see more recreational opportunities around Baxter State Park in the future.

An official with the Maine Department of Environmental Protection says there are plans to build an outdoor education facility near the national monument.

We’re told the founder of the Butler Conservation Fund, Gilbert Butler, will pay for the proposed $5M project to be called Maine Waterside Trails.

“What they’re proposing to do is a couple of educational buildings on the southern part of their property and then some multi-use trails along the river and up through the rest of their property,” said Jim Beyer, the DEP’s Regional Licensing and Compliance Manager.

Foundation members will hold a public meeting Thursday night in East Millinocket.

That has to be done before a permit application can be sent to DEP.

The meeting’s at 6 p.m. at Katahdin Higher Education.