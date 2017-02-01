Police Warning Ellsworth Residents About Mail Found in Woods

Ellsworth police are sending a warning out to residents after a pile of mail was found in the woods.

Police say the mail appears to have been taken from mailboxes the last week of December and first week of January.

Addresses included those in the northern part of town and in Dedham, most near Branch Lake.

Some of the mail belongs to people who live here seasonally, but police are working to contact all of the people the mail was intended for.

They say no one has reported any significant loss from the mail theft, but they ask people to be aware of when packages and other letters of value might be arriving and to report them if late or not received.