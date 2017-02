Police Identify Victim of Fatal Crash in Sedgwick

There was a deadly crash in Sedgwick this morning.

It happened on the Caterpillar Hill Road around 10:30.

State police say 53-year-old Sara Wardamasky of Blue Hill died when her vehicle crossed the center line and struck an oncoming car.

The driver of the other car was not hurt.

Police say road conditions due to weather were a factor.