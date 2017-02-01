Periods of Light Snow This Afternoon

From the TV 5 Forecast Center:

Periods of light snow will gradually taper off from west to east across the state this afternoon and evening as low pressure moves to our east. Accumulations by evening will range from an inch or less for areas north of Greenville Millinocket and Houlton. From Greenville to Millinocket to Houlton southward across the rest of the state, most spots will see 1”-3” of snowfall with some 4”-5” amounts possible over Washington County. Temperatures will be in the 20s for highs today, so precipitation types will not be an issue and this is expected to be cold enough for all snow from this system. Any lingering light snow or snow showers will end early tonight followed by variably cloudy skies. Temperatures will bottom out in the teens for most spots for nighttime lows.

A cold front is forecast to move through the state on Thursday giving us some clouds and the chance for scattered snow showers. Temperatures ahead of the front on Thursday will be okay with highs in the 20s to around 30° but colder air behind the front will move into the area Thursday night making for a much colder end to the week. A disturbance is forecast to move through the area Friday giving us another chance for a few snow showers. Temperatures will be in the teens and low 20s for highs Friday afternoon. Even colder air will move in behind Friday’s disturbance, making for colder weather to start the weekend with temperatures mainly in the teens on Saturday. Low pressure is forecast to approach the area Sunday giving us a chance for snow showers or possibly some light snow to end the weekend.

Rest of Today: Mostly cloudy with periods of light tapering off from west to east. 1”-3” of accumulation likely in most spots by evening with some higher 4”-5” amounts possible across Washington County. Highs between 21°-31°. Northeast wind 5-10 MPH becoming northwest late.

Tonight: Lingering light snow and snow showers ending early then variably cloudy. Lows between 9°-19°. West wind 5-10 MPH.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. A few scattered snow showers possible mainly up north. Highs between 20°-33°, warmest along the coast. West/northwest wind 8-15 MPH.

Friday: Variably cloudy and colder with a few scattered snow showers possible. Highs between 15°-25°.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs near 10° north and teens to near 20° elsewhere.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered snow showers possible. Highs in the mid-teens to low 20s.

Todd Simcox

Meteorologist

WABI TV 5 & The CW