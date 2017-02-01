MDI Hospital in Bar Harbor Raising Funds

Mount Desert Island Hospital in Bar Harbor has to be able to function without power.

Doug Springer, Director of Physical Plant Services for MDI Hospital says, “A hospital has to act a lot like a ship out at sea. We can never be out of power. The only way to do that is to have an emergency generator on standby.”

So, they’re on a quest for a new generator.

Arthur Blank, President and CEO of MDI Hospital says, “We have a generator…it’s 35 years old now. Our maintenance staff has done yeomen’s work keeping it running and keeping it maintained. We test it regularly, but we know it’s on it’s last legs.”

Springer says, “The generator we have now is old. It’s undersized, so it doesn’t actually pick up the entire load of the hospital, and there are some functions that we can’t perform when we’re on generator power.”

The hospital received a $1 million challenge grant they have to match. So, they turned to the community to help them raise the funds.

Blank says, “This community is really a special place and because of the kinds of support that we receive, we have actually been able to do some things that we’re very proud of that have gone a little beyond what the typical rural hospital is able to do.”

They say the response has been outstanding. Blank says they’ve raised over $800,000, but their goal doesn’t stop there. “We need $200,000 to make the match, but we actually need another $600,000 after that to pay for the whole project. We’ve got a very core need here,” says Blank.

If you would like to donate you can visit their website.