Maine Utility Saved 100 Million Gallons Of Water In 2016

SACO, Maine (AP) — Maine Water says it pumped and treated 100 million fewer gallons of water in 2016 than it did in the previous year.

The utility says it was able to provide the same level of service to customers despite pumping and treating less water. The utility is reviewing 550 miles of pipes to see what is old and in need of repairs and replacement. It has also has been seeking out leaks in the system.

Maine Water provided customers with 2.8 billion gallons of water last year.

Maine Water says it is in the midst of a review of its 12 water systems in the state. Utility president Judy Wallingford says it is increasing its statewide capital budget by $1 million, to $8.7 million, for 2017.