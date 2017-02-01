Maine Leaders React to Trump’s SCOTUS Pick

Maine’s congressional delegation and other leaders are weighing in on President Donald Trump’s nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court.

Gorsuch, 49, is a federal appellate judge in Colorado. His appointment would fill the Supreme Court’s current vacant seat, which has made the normally nine-member panel an eight-member body.

Sen. Angus King, an Independent, said he will review Gorsuch’s record in time.

“My approach to considering Judge Gorsuch’s nomination will be consistent with my approach to considering Merrick Garland’s nomination last year: I will listen to the views he expresses before the Senate Judiciary Committee and carefully evaluate his record to understand his judicial philosophy and temperament,” King said. “At the end of this process, I will make an independent judgment based on whether or not I believe he will interpret the law in accordance with existing statutes and precedent, and most importantly, in accordance with the Constitution.”

Former President Barack Obama nominated Garland to the bench after the death of Justice Antonin Scalia, but Garland’s nomination was stalled in the Senate and confirmation hearings were never scheduled.

“Ultimately, filling this vacancy on the Supreme Court should not have been President Trump’s to make, but President Obama’s,” Democrat Rep. Chellie Pingree said. “It’s unconscionable that Senate Republicans kept the seat unfilled for nearly a year for political gain.”

Pingree said she hopes Gorsuch undergoes extreme vetting in the confirmation process.

“That said, the importance of Trump’s choice cannot be overstated. It could (be) the most consequential decision he makes during his entire presidency,” she said. “A number of issues will likely come before the Supreme Court in the coming years—among them a woman’s right to make her own health care decisions, voting laws, civil rights, freedom of speech and religion, and protections against gun violence. President Trump’s unconstitutional and un-American immigration orders also signal that the Supreme Court will be asked to rule on the legality of his actions. For the sake of our Constitution and democracy, this justice will need to have the character and courage to stand up against the President who nominated him.”

Sen. Susan Collins, a Republican, said Gorsuch is “widely respected.” She said she looks forward to the confirmation process.

The head of the Maine Republican Party agreed.

“Tonight, President Trump fulfilled one of his biggest campaign promises to the American people by selecting Judge Neil Gorsuch, a steadfast conservative and originalist, to serve on the United States Supreme Court,” Chairman Demi Kouzounas said. “I am certain that Judge Neil Gorsuch will uphold the Constitution, protect our individual rights, and preserve the idea of limited government.”

“I implore Sen. Angus King to respect the will of the American people and treat Judge Neil Gorsuch the same way the Senate treated Supreme Court nominees of past newly elected Presidents,” she said. “The American people have spoken, and it is time to for the Supreme Court to once again have nine justices.”