“Life is Short. Eat the Bacon”: Family Comes First at The Bacon Tree

In the 1700’s, settlers in Winterport hid their goods in fear of a British invasion. We’re told one man even hid his silver and bacon in an old Pine Tree on his land.

That tree became a symbol of patriotism for Winterport, so it’s only fitting one of its most popular restaurants is named after it.

We stopped by The Bacon Tree to learn more about their recipe for success.

“A lot of people can’t spend 24 hours a day together, but we want to. And that’s one of the reasons why we did this.”

Food is at the center of Leslie and David Wilson’s happy marriage.

“I think she’s amazing.”

“You know, David does get in trouble a lot. But he handles it like a champ.”

The couple are proud owners of The Bacon Tree, a restaurant driven by community spirit.

“If it’s too full, people will say grab a chair and come sit at our table, and it’s great.”

“We wanted to provide a place where people could come and get really good food and have a comfortable atmosphere so they felt like they were at home.”

“Here at The Bacon Tree, what you see on the menu isn’t necessarily all that they have to offer. We’re told a lot of their customers actually inspire their dishes.”

“Our customer Paul asked us one day to incorporate haddock into the hash, which we were a little skeptical on at first, and it’s a huge popular hit now.”

“So if you want it, they’ll create it.”

“Definitely have to say Eggs Benedict is one of our top sellers.”

Customers say the Wilson’s breakfast creations are deadly, in a good way.

And you’ll never leave hungry.

“Sometimes I kind of sneak around to see if they are enjoying it because that’s super important to me.”

But if your french toast doesn’t taste just right, Leslie won’t rest until you’re happy and full.

“Which isn’t very often. It doesn’t happen very often, ha ha.”

But even more satisfying than the frying bacon is the company.

The wilson’s have created a dining experience where all are welcome and everyone is family.

“You are coming to our house to have a meal. And I’ll probably come over to your table to chitchat, and maybe for too long sometimes, but you know, that’s what I do at my house and this is my house. So it’s what we want people to feel like here.”