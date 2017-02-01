Lawmaker Backtracks on Sanctuary City Idea for Hallowell

A state lawmaker that floated the idea of Hallowell becoming Maine’s first sanctuary city is backtracking.

A sanctuary city is essentially a safe haven for illegal immigrants.

Democratic Rep. Charlotte Warren, who originally suggested Hallowell become a sanctuary city, said she is urging the City Council to make the city a “welcoming city.”

“We are just putting out the welcome mat. We are saying, regardless of what’s happening in Washington, DC, everybody is welcome here in Hallowell,” Warren said.

As recently as Sunday evening, Warren’s Facebook page included a post advocating sanctuary city status in Hallowell.

“The whole sanctuary city piece, that’s a different conversation. That may well be a conversation lots of communities want to have across our country. It’s the conversation I’m having right now,” Warren said.

Republican Mayor Mark Walker said he supports the “welcoming city” idea.

“I think when they first discussed calling it a sanctuary city, there were many that were involved in that discussion that weren’t aware of the definitions of what a sanctuary city would become, and they really felt more comfortable working with ‘welcoming city,'” Walker said.

Maine Republican Party Communications Director Nina McLaughlin does not believe there is any difference between what Warren posted to Facebook on Sunday and what she is saying now.

“My understanding of that is that she still intends on making it a sanctuary city but is attempting to use different language to hide it from the public,” McLaughlin said.