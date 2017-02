Hampden Man Sentenced for Sex Crimes Involving Two Girls His Mother Babysat

A man from Hampden is going to prison for nine years for sexually assaulting two young girls who were babysat by his mother.

25-year-old Earl Huntley was sentenced Tuesday morning in Bangor.

He will also have to register as a sex offender for life.

Huntley pleaded guilty in August to gross sexual assault, unlawful sexual contact, sexual exploitation of a minor and possession of child porn.

Prosecutors say the girls were 5 and 11 at the time of the crime.

He was charged in June of 2015.