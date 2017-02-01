Governor’s Town Hall Draws Huge Crowds in York

From WMTW:

A packed house at Governor Lepage’s town hall in York…

The governor discussed his proposed two-year budget….

He also talked about the growing drug epidemic in the state…applauding Maine DEA for the largest heroin bust in Maine’s history that recently took place.

Governor LePage discussed his concerns with the minimum wage hike are how it will affect Mainers on a fixed income like the elderly…

and he addressed immigration, saying he supports refugees but not asylum-seekers because he says they have broken the law…..

“To apply for asylum, you have go be illegal and so what happens is in the last administration the president of the united states said we are not gonna enforce the law and the community is gonna have to pay for these people while we’re doing the application. that’s what i object to.”

Teacher’s retirement was another issue several people expressed concerns about….

One man saying he is not happy about the governor freezing his retirement at zero percent for two years within his budget.