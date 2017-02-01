Gardiner Man Sentenced For Burning Down Camper Where Ex-boss Lived

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A Maine man is headed to prison for burning down the camper trailer that his former boss lived in.

The Kennebec Journal reports that an Augusta judge sentenced 35-year-old Joseph Manganella last week to an eight-year term, with three years to be served and the rest suspended. Manganella, of Augusta, pleaded guilty last month to arson.

Police say the July blaze destroyed a Gardiner camper where Eric and Kristie Baker lived with their three children. They say no one was home at the time the fire broke out.

Manganella formerly worked for Baker as a roofer.

Investigators previously said the fire appeared to be set to cover up theft of tools from the camper.

Manganella’s attorney says her client was under the influence of drugs at the time.

