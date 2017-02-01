Freeport Denounces Discovery of KKK fliers at Community Meeting

From WMTW:

A huge turnout last night at a meeting in Freeport.

Residents showed up to denounce Ku Klux Klan flyers turning up in some driveways.

The meeting quickly reached capacity with an overflow crowd of about a hundred people spilling into the parking lot…

It was organized by Freeport representative – and house speaker – Sara Gideon.

She lives on “South Freeport Road” where more than 20 K-K-K flyers were discovered. many calling them recruiting propaganda.

She and others say there is no room for hate in Freeport.

I think says everything about this community. How we feel about what happened in this community yesterday. The fact that we absolutely reject any message of hate, any message of discrimination and we all believe we are stronger when we come together, raise our voice, saying this message is not welcome here. This is who we are instead.”

“They have no power here. They’re not welcome, stand for all the wrong things. We’re happy to kind of express that.”

According tO The Kennebec Journal, the fliers were found in Augusta, Gardiner and Freeport.