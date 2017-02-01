Former Frankfort School Being Converted to Assisted Living Facility

The former Frankfort Elementary School property has a new owner and will soon have a new purpose.

Jake Chambers and his wife bought the building in November with the intention of converting it to an assisted living facility.

For the past 6 weeks Chambers and his crew have made a great deal of progress converting the building into a 16-bed, fully-staffed home.

This will be the 8th assisted living facility they’ve built.

“Most of the people in the state of Maine are Maine Care funded” said Chambers. “When you are in need of placement and the only bed available is in the other end of the state then that’s what you have to take. So, this will allow the people from the Frankfort area to remain in Frankfort.”

They’ll continue renovations with a goal of having the facility up and running by May.

They’ll start taking applications in late March or early April.