Fishing Quota For Expensive Baby Eels Could Change In 2018

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Interstate regulators say the fishing quota for Maine’s expensive baby eels could change in 2018.

Fishermen are allowed to catch about 9,700 pounds of the eels, which are also called elvers, every year. They are shipped to Asian aquaculture companies so they can be raised to maturity and used as food, such as sushi.

The Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission is going to reevaluate the quota prior to the 2018 fishing season. An arm of the commission will review the stock later this year before any decisions are made.

The fishing season takes place in the spring and is closely monitored by state authorities.

Maine is the only state in the country with a significant elver fishery. The elvers were worth more than $2,000 per pound in 2015.