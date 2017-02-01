Dedham Woman Pleads Guilty to Stealing $9K from Ellsworth Employer

A woman from Dedham has admitted to stealing more than $9,000 from the dry cleaning company where she worked.

54-year-old Carol Robbins was given a one-year deferred sentence last month after pleading guilty to theft.

If she pays back one third of the money and does 100 hours of community service, she’ll avoid jail time.

She’ll have to return the rest of the money after that.

Robbins was charged with theft in August after management at Gold Star Cleaners told police they thought she’d started taking money from the Ellsworth location in January of 2015.

An investigation found about $9,300 was missing from the company.