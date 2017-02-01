Black Lives Matter Movement at UMaine

Students and faculty raised a Black Lives Matter flag Wednesday to mark the beginning of Black History Month on campus in Orono, and around the nation.

“It’s not a negative symbol, even though it’s been portrayed that way in some places around the country,” said Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Students Dr. Robert Dana.

Students and faculty call it a sign of celebration and unity.

The event revealed the more than one hundred people who stand in solidarity.

“We’ve gotten to a point of complacency where people think we’ve gone far enough and I think that there’s nothing left to do,” said David Patrick, the graduate assistant for the Office of Multicultural Student Life at UMaine.

But it’s just starting, students say.

“Right now, right here, read my lips. We will not stop,” said Lee Jackson, an Old Town School Board Member.

One of the organizers says Orono is a diverse and accepting community, but they can’t ignore the incoming political climate – making it more important than ever to have a voice for all.

“I refuse to be silenced by those who claim all lives matter, but don’t stand up for our Middle Eastern brothers and sisters who are being arrested and refused entry to this country,” said Black Student Union President Kirsten Daley.

A message that hits home, supported with a symbol on campus.

“We will not stop until everyone in America feels safe and we will not stop until members of the black community are treated as equals,” said Jackson.

