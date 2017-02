44th Annual Egg Ride

Hundreds of people will gather at the Newport armory Friday..

it’s part of the forty-fourth annual Dysart’s snowmobile ride to benefit pine tree camp.

it’s expected to raise close to 10-thousand dollars for folks with disabilities.

the auction preview starts at 5 p-m with the live auction at six.

to learn more about the pine tree camp…go to pine tree society dot.org.