Wreaths Across America To Honor WWII Chaplains During Chapel Service

Four military chaplains will be honored on Saturday at an event in Jonesboro.

Wreaths Across America will hold a remembrance service and tree dedication at 2 that afternoon at the newly built Balsam Valley Chapel.

The chaplains, representing four denominations, died when the S.S. Dorchester sank after being torpedoed by Germans on February 3rd, 1943 off Newfoundland.

They had helped other soldiers board lifeboats and gave up their own life jackets when the supply ran out.

Following the service, a tree will be dedicated with replica dog tags in honor of the fallen chaplains as well as one for the ship’s crew.

The public is invited to attend.