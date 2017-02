Shead’s Preston and Stearns’ Alley Both Reach 1000 Point Milestone

A pair of area girls reached the 1000 career point mark this evening. Stearns Emma Alley notched the milestone in the 4th quarter in a win over Piscataquis Community 54 to 48. Minutemen are still undefeated.

Shead girls Holly Preston reached the milestone on this basket a long range jumper. They stopped the game and had a nice moment in front of a good crowd on her home floor! Shead wins 49-36. They are 14-2.

Congrats to both standouts on a big accomplishment.