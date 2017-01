Scammers Asking You to Say “Yes”…Then Recording Your Response

Police are warning, DON’T say yes…there’s a new phone scam out there.

Police say scammers are using recordings of a victim’s own voice to try to convince them to send money.

They say when a victim answers the phone, they hear someone ask “Can you hear me?”

When the victim answers “yes,” the scammer is recording that to later use it to try to convince the victim they have agreed to pay the scammer money.