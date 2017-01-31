Public Hearing on Proposed Oyster Farm

A proposed Oyster Farm was the top of a public hearing in Penobscot Tuesday night.

The Department of Marine Resources hosted the hearing at the town’s elementary school.

Dozens showed up to weigh in on a farm that would go into the Northern Bay of the Bagaduce River.

The company wishing to set up shop in Penobscot already has done so in Taunton Bay.

In order to get approval from the DMR there is a check list of 10 criteria that must be met. It includes impact on navigating the area, fishing of the area, and the noise, light and visual impact it would have.

“(The Taunton Bay Oyster Co.) Have grown to be caretakers of Taunton Bay, not molesters. They have committed themselves to caring for the bay and have worked hard to run a sound operation. None of our fears came to pass” said one man in attendance.

“This is a win lose proposition for us” said Tom Adamo, a Penobscot Residence. “He wins, we lose. I apologize for putting it down to that level, but I’m going to lose because of your presence and because of your need to expand your oyster farm.”

“Clearly anything that happens in the water like this may affect people’s lives” said DMR Director of Aquaculture Jon Lewis. “We are tasked with the idea of determining whether or not it’s reasonable or unreasonable and whether it meets those 10 decision criteria ”

The matter know moves on to the DMR commissioner who has 180 days to make a decision.