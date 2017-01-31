Planned Outage for Maintenance in Machiasport Area

Folks in the Machiasport area will lose power for about five hours Friday.

It’s so Emera crews can do maintenance.

The work starts at 7:00 am Friday.

It will impact customers on Rte. 92 in Machiasport from the Fort O’Brien School to the end of the road, including Starboard, and all side roads south of the school.

The following businesses will be affected: Downeast Correctional Facility, True North Salmon Processing Facility, Machiasport Town Office, and Bucks Harbor Town Office.

Fort O’Brien School will not lose power.

If you have questions, call Emera at 973-2020.