Pingree Blasts Trump’s Travel Ban, Maine Republicans Defend Executive Order 

Democratic Rep. Chellie Pingree blasted President Trump’s travel ban as Maine Republicans defended the executive order.

Trump issued an executive order last week that temporarily bars citizens of seven majority Muslim nations from entering the U.S.

Democratic Rep. Chellie Pingree held a news conference Monday morning with the ACLU of Maine to condemn the executive order.

“I can say without reservations that the president will not be able to distract Americans’ attention from the anger they are feeling at this most un-American action,” Pingree said.

Pingree said, of the seven countries in the immigration ban, none were places 9/11 terrorists came from or places where Trump owns property.

“The president mysteriously selected seven countries but not the three where the 9/11 terrorists came from and none where he owns properties or operates hotels, which just raises more questions and more suspicion,” Pingree said.

She said the president’s Supreme Court announcement on Tuesday should not distract from the immigration story.

Maine Republican Party executive director Jason Savage defended the president’s executive order on Monday and criticized protesters.

“It’s fine to say it’s not perfect. It’s fine to say I disagree with that or this piece of it, but doing things like trying to shut down airport terminals and trying to scare tens of millions of people… It’s just not the right thing to do,” Savage said.

Republican Mark Holbrook, who lost to Pingree in last year’s election, said he supports the travel ban.

“It gives us a chance to start putting the brakes on and to reevaluate what we’ve been doing over the last eight years and to find a better way forward so that we can keep Americans safe. I think it’s a prudent response to what’s going on,” Holbrook said.

Pingree was not the only member of Maine’s Congressional delegation to criticize the executive order.

A spokesman for Sen. Angus King, an Independent who caucuses with the Democratic Party, said the president’s actions do more harm than good.

“Sen. King believes we must pursue solutions that will actually protect our homeland, which is why he voted for the extensive border security provisions in the comprehensive immigration reform bill passed overwhelmingly by the Senate in 2013,” said Scott Ogden, the senator’s spokesman. “The latest actions taken by this administration, however, don’t protect us, but actually compromise our nation’s security. They only isolate America from our allies, marginalize this country’s Muslim population who are often the source for information that helps prevent terrorism, and is inconsistent with who we are as a country.”

Ogden said the president’s travel ban only fuels America’s enemies.

Sen. Susan Collins, a Republican, responded by saying the president’s ban is “problematic.”

“Undoubtedly, improvements could be made to our refugee screening process, but the world-wide refugee ban set forth in the executive order is overly broad and implementing it will be immediately problematic,” Collins said. “For example, it could interfere with the immigration of Iraqis who worked for American forces in Iraq as translators and body guards — people who literally saved the lives of our troops and diplomats during the last decade and whose lives are at risk if they remain in Iraq.”

A spokesperson for Rep. Bruce Poliquin, a Republican, said his office would not be commenting on the executive order. He said the congressman supports increasing border security, ending the practice of sanctuary cities and stopping Syrian refugees from entering the United States until national security agencies can ensure no suspected or potential terrorists are allowed in.